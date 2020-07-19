Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RTNTF stock remained flat at $$65.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

