Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.69. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,749,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,394,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.15. 478,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.