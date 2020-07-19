Rocket Pool Price Tops $1.88 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00020500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $19.28 million and $506,422.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04963832 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019558 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031817 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

