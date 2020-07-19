Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.65 Million

Analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $196.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.70 million and the lowest is $195.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $242.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $824.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $831.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $899.65 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $924.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

In other Rogers news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.58. 104,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $174.65.

Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

