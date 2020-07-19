Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.37). Royal Dutch Shell reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.96 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDS.A. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

RDS.A traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.