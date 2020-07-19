RPICoin Achieves Market Cap of $17,282.40 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, RPICoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market cap of $17,282.40 and $29.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053648 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 984,801,234 coins and its circulating supply is 944,789,298 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

