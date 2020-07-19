Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

SACH stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

