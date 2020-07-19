Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Safe has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $61,059.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004021 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

