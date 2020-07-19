SaluS Achieves Market Cap of $11.41 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $11.27 or 0.00123201 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $270.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,212.78 or 1.00681422 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

