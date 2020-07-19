SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SDVKY has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SDVKY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

