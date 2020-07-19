Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 205,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 888,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

