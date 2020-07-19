Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTTR. Stephens lowered shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 108,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,727. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.04.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $69,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

