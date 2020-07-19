Semux Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $481,793.58 and $325,796.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00032830 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004180 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

