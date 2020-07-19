Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

SXT stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $71.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

