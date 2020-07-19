Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 171.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 171.20 ($2.11).

SRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($1.97)) on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.61), for a total value of £539,967.59 ($664,493.71).

Shares of SRP traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 156.90 ($1.93). 747,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.08).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

