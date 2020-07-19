SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SES in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

SGBAF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. SES has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SES will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

