SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Achieves $715,475.92

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $715,475.92 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,150.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.19 or 0.02570236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02450666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00463139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00742195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00065657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014611 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.