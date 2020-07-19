Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

Shares of SON stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

