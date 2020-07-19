Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.57.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.