Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 12,026,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743,293. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

