Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.15 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $41,347.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008452 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025708 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017639 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.01915107 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

