Spectrum Trading Down 2% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $12,776.72 and $3,194.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00463772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

