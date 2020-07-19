Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $17.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 2,453,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,646. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

