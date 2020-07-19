Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $46,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 185.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 831,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 483,800 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 274,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

SCS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 544,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,572. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

