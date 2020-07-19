STRAKS Achieves Market Cap of $21,545.88 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $21,545.88 and $38.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.54 or 0.02571966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.35 or 0.02449857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00463850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00742080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00065938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00645675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014571 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars.

