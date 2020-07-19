Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0764 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01885840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00186591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

