StrongHands Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $454,949.97 and $200.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,969,742,812 coins and its circulating supply is 16,556,548,458 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

