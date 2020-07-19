SwftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.34 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.04959224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031878 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

