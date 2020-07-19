Tael (WABI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $4.92, $45.75 and $5.22. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,699,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $13.96, $10.00, $5.22, $119.16, $45.75, $6.32, $24.72, $62.56, $4.92, $18.11 and $7.20. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

