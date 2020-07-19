TajCoin Market Cap Hits $68,582.72 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TajCoin has traded up 150.8% against the US dollar. TajCoin has a market cap of $68,582.72 and $28.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048177 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00756445 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.01790818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00168716 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009663 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00161431 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,179.57 or 1.00206644 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,419,844 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

