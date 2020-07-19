Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NYSE:TTM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. 2,363,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.14. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 878,600 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

