The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $299,385.00

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $9.99 million and approximately $299,385.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.