THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.67 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $77.00 million and $1.67 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005311 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

