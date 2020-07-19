ThoreCoin Price Tops $1,778.34 on Major Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $154.16 million and approximately $10,409.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,778.34 or 0.19427076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.01886110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

