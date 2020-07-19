ThoreNext (THX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,276.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $59,606.46 and approximately $1,276.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

