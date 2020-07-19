Tierion (TNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $500,023.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Tierion has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $500,023.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

