Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $705.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.00 million. Timken reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 105,914 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after buying an additional 120,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $49,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 411,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,452. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.81.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

