TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Tops $12.73 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $276,487.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.32 or 0.04964586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019559 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031840 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

