Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,076,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,891,095 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 498.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. 245,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,034. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

