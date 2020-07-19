UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 282,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,690. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

