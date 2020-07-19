Ultimate Secure Cash Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $168,567.26 and $329.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

