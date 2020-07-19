United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.
NYSE UPS opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.
In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
