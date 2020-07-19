United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

