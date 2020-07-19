Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,117. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $488.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

