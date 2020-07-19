Verasity Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $390,857.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000841 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005738 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00402646 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011168 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

