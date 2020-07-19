Virtacoin (VTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000112 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

