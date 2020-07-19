vSlice Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $76,368.15 and $6.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

