Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.98. The stock had a trading volume of 255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 285,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

