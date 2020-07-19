Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $1,329,315.46 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total value of $1,329,315.46.

NYSE:W traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,493. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $230.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.6% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 623,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.03.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

