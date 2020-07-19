Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 2,175 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $474,041.25.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Wednesday, June 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,196 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $427,517.28.

On Monday, June 15th, Steve Oblak sold 5,025 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,075.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.83. 1,030,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,493. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $230.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Wayfair by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.