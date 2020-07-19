WaykiChain Price Tops $0.24 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.43. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $44.58 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.